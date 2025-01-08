K A Shabir promoted to CEO role at Funskool India

New Delhi: Funskool India has appointed K A Shabir as its CEO, as on January 1, 2025.

Shabir has been with Funskool for over 33 years and has led many departments such as International Business, Manufacturing, Factory Operations and New Product Development while also driving organisational growth.

He was earlier the Vice-President - International Division and Manufacturing at the company.

Shabir said, “Funskool pioneered the concept of quality and safety in toys and has been instrumental in raising the standards of toys in India. To lead this 39-year-old organisation which has many firsts to its credit at a time when it is expanding rapidly, is an honour. As a team, we will bring out interesting and innovative creations to make playtime a delight for children.”

For over a decade, Shabir has been the face of Funskool in the international fora within the toy industry.