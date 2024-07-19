Jung von Matt AG - Agency of the Year, McCann Worldgroup - Agency Network of the Year: NYF Advertising Awards

Delhi: New York Festivals Advertising Awards announced the special Industry Awards for the 2024 competition.

New York Festivals Advertising Awards special Industry Awards honours those companies whose campaigns demonstrate innovation and creativity.

The 2024 Industry Award recipients are determined by the number of top-scoring entries that earn trophies within the competitions based on scores determined by the New York Festivals 2024 Executive Jury.

Agency of the Year – Jung von Matt AG

Jung von Matt AG was awarded the Agency of the Year Award. The agency earned a number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies for their work for clients including adidas, BMW, Hamburg Marketing GmbH, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V. & S-Communication Services GmbH, Opel Automobile GmbH, and Hyundai.

Dörte Spengler-Ahrens, Partner/Non-Executive Creative Chairwoman, Jung von Matt and Jan Harbeck, Partner Jung von Matt+/Managing Director, Jung von Matt SPREE, said, "We are delighted to have been recognized by the NYF jury for our work. A wonderful confirmation for our clients, a great motivation for our teams to continue to give their best in our assignments. And on top of that, we are happy to change our world a little with creativity through works that stand up against Nazis or for the climate and more diversity in our society.”



Agency Network of the Year – McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup was honoured with the 2024 Network of the Year Award for their achievements within the advertising industry on a global scale.



Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann, said, “NY Festivals are always a special show. This year was even more so, as the Super Jury that debuted in 2024 counted among its members some of the biggest and most respected names in our industry. That is why winning the coveted Network of the Year has even more significance for McCann Worldgroup. In a season that has seen our agencies and clients going together on stage at all the award shows, this is the icing on the cake. I can’t thank all our people, partners, and clients for keeping our bar as high as ever.”

Holding Company of the Year – IPG

IPG was honoured with the title of 2024 Holding Company of the Year.



“Honors like these underscore the depth of talent across IPG, and further validate our commitment to blend creative storytelling with advanced data and technology in the service of our client’s success,” commented Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky. “Congratulations to McCann Worldgroup and all our teams for the exceptional work that resulted in this recognition. This accolade – awarded by our peers – reflects on the quality of our people and craft, and inspires us to continue to innovate going forward.”

Global Brand of the Year – TyC Sports

TyC Sports, the Argentine pay television sports channel, based in Buenos Aires was honored with the Global Brand of the Year Award.

This global brand also earned the Best of Show Award, 1 Grand Award, and 2 NYF Gold Towers for the short film “Hotel La Argentina.” The film follows a humble hotel's journey to earn a third star. After Argentina's FIFA World Cup win in 2022, the nation added a third star to its emblem. A year later, TyC Sports upgraded Hotel Argentina, a two-star hotel near Buenos Aires, with new amenities to commemorate the World Cup's anniversary, producing a short film.

Film Production Company of the Year – Virgen Films Argentina

Virgen Films Argentina was in the spotlight, earning the Film Production Company of the Year Award for their work for Hotel La Argentina the Best of Show winning campaign work for Mercado McCann Argentina for client TyC Sports. Virgen Films also contributed to Mercado McCann earning 1 Grand Award and 2 NYF Gold Towers.

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition received entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and was judged by an international jury of more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. New York Festivals jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.