JSW MG Motor India appoints 82.5 Communications as creative agency for upcoming campaign

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications, part of the Ogilvy Group, has been appointed as the new creative partner for an upcoming campaign of JSW MG Motor India.

82.5 Communications will be responsible for enhancing the visibility and customer engagement of JSW MG India’s upcoming product across digital, social, and traditional platforms.

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “At JSW MG Motor India, we are constantly exploring innovative ways to engage with our customers and create memorable brand experiences. Our partnership with 82.5 Communications is an exciting step towards delivering impactful, creative and immersive solutions to our discerning customers. Their innovative approach, combined with a deep understanding of the automotive landscape, makes them the perfect partner to lead the mandate for our upcoming product campaign.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO, 82.5 Communications—India, said, “I'm stoked to join forces with JSW MG, the legendary British motoring brand that's been fueling adrenaline junkies for 100 years! From the vintage 14/28 Super Sports car to the sleek 1967 Roadster and now the electric MG ZS EV, MGs always pushed the pedal to the metal on innovation, radical style, and sheer driving pleasure. More of the same spirit is now seen in their hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.”

Chandana Agarwal, President, North and East, 82.5 Communications, said, “We are thrilled to have been awarded the mandate for the new campaign of JSW MG India. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, as MG is an iconic brand. We look forward to partnering with them as they grow in the country, creating impactful work that resonates with their legacy and drives future growth together. It is a testament to the teamwork at 82Point5, we as a team demonstrated hunger and an understanding of the category that got us the business in a competitive multi-agency pitch.”