Joy Chauhan joins Enormous as Fractional CMO

New Delhi: Enormous Brands has announced the appointment of Joy Chauhan as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In a statement, Enormous explained the thought behind the fractional CMO role, “A relatively new approach in the Indian advertising ecosystem, the appointment is in line with Enormous’ focus as being the trusted partner for its clients in managing their business and growth objectives while also providing a full stack beyond the creative solutions that it is known for.”

Chauhan has joined Enormous from erstwhile JWT/Wunderman Thompson (WT) (now VML), where in his last role, he served as Managing Partner (North) and Chief Client Officer (WT India).

Prior to JWT/WT, North, Chauhan was the head of the agency's Sri Lanka operations and JWT (South). Chauhan has also worked at McCann and Grey Worldwide.

Enormous further shared that with the learnings and insights of over 18 years at JWT alone, Chauhan has experience in sectors as diverse as automobiles to chocolates and has strong capabilities to lead an agency in driving solutions for clients across the spectrum of what a CMO mandate entails.

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner at Enormous, added, "The scape and the fragmentation of what a brand needs to do today to stay relevant in the marketplace have exploded. The job of an agency is to steer all aspects of a brand’s growth. Joy’s wealth of experience brings a whole new dimension to our offerings. At a time when brands are seeking breakthrough strategies amidst market fragmentation, this partnership transforms opportunities for our clients.”

Chauhan said, "After over 25 years with various network agencies, being a part of an independent setup was something I was keen on. Enormous is one of the top advertising agencies in India at the moment and there is no better time for independent setups than now. What started with just a free-wheeling chat with Ashish turned out to be this very interesting engagement. Enormous has nothing to prove as far as creativity goes and is at a crossroads of next-level growth and scaling up. I am happy to be a small part of this very large story in the making."