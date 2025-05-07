John Thangaraj joins Dentsu India as Chief Strategy Officer- Creative & Media

New Delhi: Dentsu India has appointed John Thangaraj as Chief Strategy Officer- Creative and Media.

Thangaraj shared the announcement through a LinkedIn post saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer- Creative and Media at Dentsu India!”

Thangaraj has 20+ years of experience as a multi-functional marketing communications strategist across consumer research, marketing, advertising and media.

With a postgraduate degree in Marketing, Advertising, and Communication, he began his career in PR in 2002.

In 2007, he joined Adidas, managing the launch and promotion of the Adidas Originals brand in India. In 2008, he transitioned to advertising with Rediffusion Y&R as Head of Strategic Planning, handling brands like Bacardi, Danone, and Tata Steel.

From 2010, he worked at Mullenlowe Lintas Group with brands including Hindustan Times, Nestle, and HCL Technologies. In 2013, he led strategic initiatives at Mindshare for clients such as Pepsico, Lufthansa, and GlaxoSmithKline.

In 2016, Thangaraj joined FCB Group India, where he worked with brands like Google, Uber, Bata, Pernod Ricard, and Vistara.

Most recently, Thangaraj served as Chief Strategy Officer at Havas India.