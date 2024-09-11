JK Super Cement onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Delhi: JK Super Cement has announced Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador.

The partnership coincides with the recent unveiling of JK Super Cement’s revamped brand identity, highlighted through an engaging video that introduced the new logo and modernised packaging.

Love Raghav, AVP and Head - Branding at JK Cement, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah as our brand ambassador. His qualities of discipline, consistency, and unparalleled strength mirror the values we uphold at JK Super Cement. This collaboration truly exemplifies our brand ethos and our dedication to delivering excellence.”

He further elaborated on the brand's transformation, "Over the past ten months, we've embarked on a comprehensive journey to reinvent JK Super Cement, with rigorous analysis, creativity, and strategic execution shaping our new brand identity, which aligns with our vision for the future."

Commenting on the rationale behind the brand refresh, Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head, JK Cement, explained, “As customer expectations evolve, so must we. Our new identity symbolizes our commitment to delivering innovative, top-quality solutions that align with the industry's ever-changing needs. By collaborating with Jasprit Bumrah, a rising icon, we are reinforcing this very philosophy.”

Echoing this sentiment, Pushp Raj Singh, Group President Sales and Marketing, JK Cement, noted, “Reflecting on the brand's transformation, it was noted that while the previous identity had its strengths, the commonality of similar colors within the cement industry highlighted the need for a fresh approach. The new design not only distinguishes JK Super Cement visually but also more accurately conveys the brand's core essence and values.”

Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, shared his excitement about joining the JK Cement family, stating, “I am thrilled to join the JK Cement family. With 50 years of building strength and resilience, the brand represents the same qualities that are important to me in my cricketing journey. Together, we aim to inspire people to build stronger, better futures."

