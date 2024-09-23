JK Lakshmi Cement and Rohit Sharma renew partnership

Delhi: JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) announced the extension of its partnership with cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the renewal, Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, said, "Rohit Sharma’s exceptional talent and achievements have made him a beloved figure in India and beyond. His association with JK Lakshmi Cement has aided in strengthening our brand’s connection with consumers. We are pleased to continue this journey and look forward to achieving even greater heights together. Rohit's spirit of soaring ambition mirrors our product's promise of durability and trustworthiness. Together, we aim to build not just structures but lasting relationships with our customers."

Commenting on the partnership, Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, said, "I’m excited to continue my journey with JK Lakshmi Cement. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns with my own approach to life and cricket—always striving for excellence and pushing boundaries. Together, we’ve built an enduring relationship with consumers, and I look forward to what we can achieve in the coming year.”

With this renewed partnership, Sharma will continue to be featured in JKLC’s advertisements and brand communications across the country, across platforms.