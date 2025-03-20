0

Jitender Dabas moves on from McCann Worldgroup India

Currently the COO & CSO, Dabas started at McCann Worldgroup India as the Executive Vice-President and Head of Strategy. He spent 14 years with the agency

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Jitender Dabas has decided to move on from McCann Worldgroup India, part of the Interpublic Group.

Dabas, currently serving his notice period, is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at the creative agency.

An IIT Delhi Alumni, he has worked for 14 years at McCann. He has 20+ years of experience in the field of advertising.

At McCann, he created campaigns for clients such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Reckitt, and MasterCard, Dabur, Britannia, ITC Foods, Paytm, Flipkart, and Asian Paints among others.

Dabas started at McCann as the Executive Vice-President and Head of Strategy. Before McCann, he worked at JWT, Grey Worldwide and Draft FCB ULKA.

