Jitender Dabas joins Cheil SWA as CEO of Cheil X

New Delhi: Cheil South West Asia (SWA) has announced the appointment of Jitender Dabas (fondly known as Jeetu) as the CEO of Cheil X.

Cheil X operates as an independent, full-service agency under the Cheil India SWA group, managing accounts beyond Samsung.

In this role, Jitender will lead Cheil X offices across Delhi and Mumbai as well as oversee the agencies that Cheil SWA has under its umbrella to deliver creative, strategy, digital marketing, digital media, influencer marketing, tech, content production, retail design and performance solutions. He will also provide strategic oversight to all the agencies of Cheil SWA group.

Dabas has joined from McCann Worldgroup, where he was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for India, as well as the Head of Effectiveness for APAC.

Carlos Limseob Chung, Managing Director of Cheil India and President of Cheil South West Asia, said,

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jitender Dabas to the Cheil SWA Group and family. His reputation as a professional and leader precedes him, and his appointment marks a significant milestone as Cheil X enters its next phase of growth and transformation.

With our scaling up of our capabilities in digital marketing through Experience Commerce, content production through CYLNDR, retail design & branding through newRx, and digital media and influencer marketing, there couldn’t have been anyone better than Jeetu to drive this intersection of creativity, strategy, and technology into a new future-focused agency.”

Dabas said, “I am really excited about leading Cheil X at the pivotal moment in its journey in India. As an industry, we are all acutely aware of the change that is upon us. The old models are giving way, and newer models haven’t yet crystallized. The truth is that disruptive creativity and big brand strategy, only when deployed across the persuasion funnel, will lead to truly impactful outcomes.

Cheil is a global leader when it comes to solutions at the intersection of creativity and technology, and I am excited about partnering with businesses and brands in India with all the new-age capabilities that Cheil is building in India. I’m looking forward to creating something future-facing: an agency that doesn’t just keep up with change but leads it.”