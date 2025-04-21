JioStar launches MegaBlast, a new media product

New Delhi: JioStar has announced the launch of MegaBlast, a new media product designed for brands. MegaBlast combines the reach of television and digital.

It claims to deliver 365 million viewers in a day across 84 television channels and JioHotstar, with coverage in 10 languages and penetration across both urban and rural India.

“MegaBlast is a response to what brands have been asking for the ability to dominate attention, not just buy media. Today’s marketers want impact they can measure and moments that move the needle. With MegaBlast, we have brought together two of the most powerful platforms, television and digital, to deliver unmatched visibility, reach and efficiency, all in one day,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue - Entertainment and International, JioStar.

MegaBlast claims to help brands achieve 4.5 billion+ ad views in 24 hours and deliver an average frequency of 13 exposures per viewer.

MegaBlast uses formats such as Brand Bridge, Spotlight Frames, Pause Ads, Stings, and Mega Spots. These are integrated into shows and high-viewership content.