JioStar Kids’ Network partners with Sitaare Zameen Par for Aamir Khan meet-and-greet

New Delhi: JioStar Kids’ Network has partnered with the upcoming Bollywood film Sitaare Zameen Par in a move designed to expand the film’s outreach to children and families. The broadcaster, which includes channels such as Nick, Sonic, Disney Channel, and Hungama, has been named the official Kids Channel Partner for the movie.

Advertisment

The partnership aims to align the film’s promotional efforts with a platform already established among younger audiences. The JioStar Kids’ Network has previously focused on building viewer engagement through content-driven campaigns and character-based programming.

As part of this collaboration, a week-long on-air contest is being run across the network. A special promotional video features actor Aamir Khan appearing alongside popular animated characters from the JioStar line-up. Children participating in the contest stand a chance to win a meet-and-greet with the actor.

According to the network, the campaign seeks to combine elements of film and children’s entertainment to offer an interactive experience intended to reach audiences beyond digital or television screens.