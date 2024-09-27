JioCinema Premium brings The Penguin to Mumbai with CGI

Delhi: JioCinema Premium has released a CGI video showcasing Gotham’s criminal and kingpin Oz Cobb driving through in his purple Maserati.

The video teases the viewers with the tagline “Mumbai will be his.” Live across digital media, the video creates intrigue in the Batman spinoff while showcasing Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin in his fierce gangster avatar.

Starring Colin Farrell in the titular role, the eight-episode HBO Original limited series from DC Studios continues the epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with the global blockbuster - The Batman (2022), and acts as a vital link to its forthcoming sequel.

Streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, The Penguin offers an action-packed dive into Gotham's underworld.

The Penguin’s new episodes can be watched every Monday at 6:30 am exclusively on JioCinema Premium.