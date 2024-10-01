Jigsaw Brand Consultants appoints Ishita M Desai as Insights and Strategy Director

Delhi: Jigsaw Brand Consultants has appointed Ishita M Desai as Insights and Strategy Director.

With a Master's In Marketing, Desai brings a rich and diverse background in brand growth, consumer insights, and strategic research to Jigsaw. She began her career driving business development and brand growth at global organisations like L’Oréal and Unilever, before transitioning into qualitative research at Ipsos in 2014.

She has worked with brands across a range of categories including TATA Motors, Mondelez, Ferrero, IKEA, Kellogg’s, Titan, Mahindra, Philip Morris International, Haleon, and Singtel.

Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants, said, "Ishita brings tremendous diversified experience to the table. Her knowledge and familiarity in working with larger corporates across qualitative research, quantitative research, and tech platforms will be a great value-add at Jigsaw."

On her appointment, Desai said, "I'm thrilled to be working at Jigsaw, as its diverse client base and dynamic project portfolio offer exactly the kind of challenge and growth I was seeking at this stage of my career. With its wide array of innovative tools and fresh approaches to uncovering insights, Jigsaw is redefining the way we think about research and delivering a truly robust, forward-thinking perspective."