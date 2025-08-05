JCDecaux India and VIOOH expand programmatic DOOH access at Bengaluru airport

New Delhi: JCDecaux India has introduced new programmatic advertising inventory through its partnership with VIOOH, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) supply-side platform. The announcement expands programmatic buying access to digital screens at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, one of the busiest air travel hubs in India.

The partnership enables advertisers to access 64 premium digital screens located throughout the airport, with JCDecaux stating these generate more than 41 million monthly impressions. The inventory is now available for programmatic transactions, opening up targeted opportunities for brands seeking to reach both domestic and international passengers.

The airport recorded 41.88 million passengers in the latest financial year, representing an 11.6% increase from 37.53 million in the previous year. It connects to over 110 destinations via 39 airlines, offering access to a wide range of traveller segments.

VIOOH’s global platform facilitates automated transactions between buyers and sellers in the DOOH space. The programmatic offering will run via the VIOOH Trading Manager platform and is integrated with JCDecaux’s Airport Audience Metrix (AAM) methodology, which the company uses to provide ad impression data across its global airport network.

“Our partnership with JCDecaux India represents a significant milestone in expanding our programmatic marketplace into one of Asia's most dynamic transport hubs. India's third busiest airport, combined with its exceptional business traveller demographics and high-intent shopping audience, creates unparalleled opportunities for brands seeking to reach affluent, engaged consumers.

The multi-million monthly impressions across premium locations ensure maximum impact for advertisers targeting India's most valuable consumers and visitors,” said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at VIOOH.

“India is entering a new era for digital out-of-home, and we are proud to lead this transformation with VIOOH at one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing airports. Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru is emblematic of India’s exponential air travel growth and offers a unique audience of business and leisure travellers.

This programmatic launch marks a major milestone for brands seeking to engage high-value travellers in premium environments with both scale and precision. We are excited to offer this cutting-edge solution to advertisers looking for measurable performance and brand impact,” said Frederic Brun, Managing Director at JCDecaux India.