Jay Morzaria joins McCann Indonesia as Creative Head

New Delhi: Jay Morzaria has joined McCann Indonesia as Creative Head in April 2024 after a brief break.

Previously, he was Head of Creative at Rephrase.ai, a text-to-video AI platform acquired by Adobe, where he drove content solutions.

With over a decade of experience, Morzaria has worked at Spring Marketing Capital, OktoBuzz, Schbang, Atom Network, The Glitch, Wavemaker, Ogilvy and Mather, and Tonic Worldwide.

He began his career in 2012 as an assistant media planner at Bright Outdoor Media and has also been an instructor at Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT).