Jaquar’s global ad campaign unveiled by Enormous

Mumbai: Jaquar launched its latest global ad campaign that has been shot extensively across Europe, reflecting Jaquar’s expanding global presence.

The campaign, comprising a series of two ad films highlights the brand’s dedication to transforming bathroom spaces, offering space for uninterrupted moments of peace and self-expression.

The campaign brings this idea to life through two ad-films - Footsie and Singer. Footsie highlights intimacy between two individuals, and Singer illustrates how a bathroom can become a private sanctuary for you to be yourself.

Commenting on the launch of the ad campaign, Sandeep Shukla, MARCOM Head, Jaquar Group said, “This campaign reflects our commitment to creating spaces where people can experience moments of peace and relaxation—whether through shared intimacy or personal self-expression.”

Sharing his views on the launch of the global ad campaign, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO, Enormous said, “Working on this campaign was about capturing those emotional moments when people can truly disconnect from the world and reconnect with themselves. Both films highlight how Jaquar’s bathroom products enable uninterrupted moments and freedom in space to be yourself.”

The ad campaign will air during IPL 2025 and will be featured across various sports & entertainment channels, as well as cinema, outdoor, digital, and social media platforms.

Team Credits:

Client: Jaquar

Sandeep Shukla - Vice President & Head, Marketing Communications

Poulami Barman - Manager, Marketing Communications

Agency: Enormous

Founder & CCO: Ashish Khazanchi

Creative: Abhijeet Patil, Chitra Bhanu

Planning: Pranoy Kanojia

Account Management: Sandeep Patwardhan, Ridhima Gandhi