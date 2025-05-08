Jaguar seeks new ad agency following controversial rebrand backlash

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched a global creative review to find a new advertising agency, just months after its polarising Jaguar rebrand sparked widespread criticism, according to news reports.

Accenture Song, along with the group’s in-house agency Spark44, has been managing the account since 2021. The current contract is set to expire in mid-2026.

The move comes as the British luxury carmaker aims to reposition itself as an all-electric brand, with its first new electric vehicle (EV) slated for release in 2026.

The campaign, themed “Copy Nothing,” introduced a modernised logo, a new typeface blending upper and lowercase letters, and a promotional video featuring diverse models in vibrant, avant-garde outfits—but notably, no cars.

The departure from Jaguar’s heritage of elegance and performance ignited a firestorm of debate, with critics, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, questioning the absence of vehicles in the ad.

Musk’s pointed query on X, “Do you sell cars?” encapsulated the confusion felt by many.

The campaign aimed to target a younger, wealthier, and more urban audience, aligning with Jaguar’s shift to a luxury EV brand with vehicles priced significantly higher than its current lineup.

However, the rebrand was met with accusations of being “woke” and out of touch, drawing comparisons to Bud Light’s 2023 backlash over a diversity-focused campaign.

Jaguar’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, defended the campaign, describing it as a “bold and imaginative reinvention” meant to stand out in a crowded market. However, he expressed disappointment at the “vile hatred and intolerance” directed at the models featured in the video, which garnered over 160 million views on X. Despite the buzz, industry insiders argue the campaign failed to connect with both loyal customers and the intended new demographic.