Jaguar faces online backlash for 'Copy Nothing' ad campaign

New Delhi: In what was meant to be a bold rebranding move, luxury car manufacturer Jaguar has instead found itself at the centre of online ridicule for its latest advertising campaign, "Copy Nothing."

The campaign, which showcases vibrant visuals and a diverse cast of models but curiously omits any actual cars, has sparked a wave of criticism and confusion among social media users and automotive enthusiasts alike.

The advertisement shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the tagline "Copy nothing," aimed to highlight Jaguar’s shift towards an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. Instead of focusing on the vehicles, the ad features scenes with slogans like "create exuberant," "live vivid," and "delete ordinary," accompanied by models in colourful, avant-garde outfits.

High-profile figures like Elon Musk joined the conversation, humorously questioning the absence of cars in the ad with a post saying, "Do you sell cars?" Jaguar responded in kind, inviting Musk to an event in Miami for a reveal, maintaining the campaign's mysterious tone with responses like "The story is unfolding. Stay tuned" to other queries on the platform.

Critics have labelled the ad as "woke" and "outdated," expressing concerns that Jaguar is straying from its luxury and performance core identity. Some fans even went as far as to say that the brand might be losing its touch, with comments like "Bye Jaguar, it was nice knowing you" suggesting a disconnect with its traditional customer base.

The campaign has inadvertently highlighted a broader discussion on brand identity in the digital age, where consumers expect clear product representation, particularly for luxury goods like cars. While the ad has certainly captured attention, it remains to be seen whether this will translate into positive brand engagement or further alienate Jaguar's established market.

Maybe Jaguar has a follow-up campaign in the works that will bring everything into focus. It could be that this ad is designed to generate curiosity and spark discussions—a teaser hinting at something bigger. For now, though, it stands as a lesson in how intrigue alone isn’t always enough to make an impact.