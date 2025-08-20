Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 merge to form J7

New Delhi: Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 have officially announced their merger, coming together under a new name, J7.

J7 will also double down on AI-led innovation, new media solutions, and tech-integrated marketing tools.

Jack in the Box Worldwide brings strengths in creative storytelling, social media, consumer research and design, while Tidal7 specialises in branding, multi-channel creative services, digital analytics and data intelligence.

J7 said that there will be no disruption to existing teams or client relationships. Both Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 will continue to serve their current partners as before, but now united under the shared vision and roadmap of J7.

Working closely with the founders will be the leadership team consisting of Farhatnaz Ansari - Managing Partner, Sivaram Subramaniam – Executive Creative Director and Vikram Srivastava – Director Data and Strategy.

Roopak Saluja, Founder & Chairman, Jack in the Box Worldwide, said, "This is a major inflection point in Jack in the Box Worldwide’s trajectory. Over the past decade and a half, we’ve built a culture of creativity that has set industry benchmarks time and time again. By joining forces with Tidal7, we are enhancing that culture with world-class data intelligence and strategic depth. J7 is not just a new name — it’s a manifestation of our shared commitment to building an agency that is future-ready, agile, and deeply invested in solving our clients’ most complex challenges. Our vision is to set new benchmarks for the industry, both in creativity and in measurable business impact."

Venkat Mallik, Founder & CEO, Tidal7, added, "At Tidal7, we’ve always believed that the most powerful marketing solutions emerge when brand thinking, creativity and data intelligence work hand-in-hand. With the creation of J7, that belief takes on a new dimension. We’re combining Jack in the Box Worldwide’s unmatched creative prowess with Tidal7’s best-in-class data and insight led process for brand solutions. J7 will deliver more than campaigns — it will create growth ecosystems for clients, empower teams with advanced tools, and lead the way in an AI-driven future."