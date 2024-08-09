ITC Sunfeast holds hen and cow conference for new product launch

New Delhi: ITC Sunfeast hosted a conference between hens and cows. A discussion took place between their representatives, where they highlighted the challenges of making milk and eggs more appealing to children while emphasising their contributions to providing good nutrition.

Following their conversation, a panel discussion was held, featuring personalities from various fields. Madan Mohan Maiti, Chairman, National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) West Bengal, Dulal Chandra Sen, Vice-Chairman, IDA East Zone, Ananya Bhowmik, Clinical Nutritionist and Lifestyle Consultant, celebrity mom Koneenica Banerjee, Archana Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourishing Schools.

The panel iterated that both egg and milk are extremely crucial during the developing years of the child, as they are a source of protein with many other nutrients like Vitamins A, D, E, iron etc. The panel further discussed ways to make milk and egg consumption more exciting for kids.

ITC Sunfeast introduced its latest product, Sunfeast Super Egg and Milk Biscuit, with ‘Goodness of Protein’. The tagline used is "Super Combo, Super Tasty.”

Speaking on the product launch, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods, shared, " Our consumer research highlighted that mother’s consider egg and milk to be essential food for children, however, individually, these ingredients are not very convenient for children to consume, especially for out-of-home consumption. Mothers want to provide these nutrients but existing products in the market do not have a combination of both. This prompted us to work with our product development teams to bring these two essential food components in a form of a biscuit making it convenient for everyday consumption. We are the first to introduce a biscuit with egg and milk at various accessible price points in India.”