ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations unveils first bakery cafe in Bangalore

Delhi: ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations announced the launch of its first Bakery Café at the FabIndia Experience Store in Whitefield, Bangalore.

This designed café brings a culinary experience to Bangaloreans with a curated selection of products, including Croissants and Sandwiches, Pull-Apart Bagels and Bagel Toasties, Desserts and Pastries and Celebration Cakes.

Shreyanka Patil, an Indian Cricketer, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. She expressed her delight with the association, “I am glad to be associated with a brand whose products I have tried many times and absolutely love! My favourites are Frangipane Almond Croissant, Dark Fantasy Chocofill Croissant and Trinity Ganache Pastry. I recommend everyone to definitely try these.”

Rohit Bhalla, Food-Tech Business Head at ITC, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, “This café is more than just a new location; it represents ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' commitment to bring the ‘World of Bakery’ to Indian consumers, elevating their experience of the category to global standards. Our Croissants and Pull-Apart Bagels have already garnered great popularity through the delivery channel and the launch of this café will give a fillip to our plans to bring many more exciting innovations in the bakery category. This new café is not just another addition to the city's dining scene; it is a testament to ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations' evolving vision and dedication to offering exceptional experiences to its customers and café enthusiasts across the city.”

Looking ahead, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations plans to expand its bakery café presence in Bangalore with future locations in MG Road and Jayanagar, as well as potential expansion into Chennai.