IPG’s Rapport retains HUL’s Rs 200-crore OOH mandate

New Delhi: IPG's OOH agency, Rapport, has retained the out-of-home (OOH) media mandate for Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
Multiple sources confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com.
According to sources, the account size is estimated to be in the range of Rs 150-200 crore.
Rapport has been managing HUL's OOH media business in India for more than a decade now.
Other agencies in contention for the mandate included GroupM and Publicis.
HUL's consolidated advertising expenditure declined by 7% to Rs 1,507 crore in Q3 FY2025, compared to Rs 1,626 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, ad spending in Q3 FY2025 was slightly higher than the September quarter by Rs 6 crore.
Overall, in the first three-quarters of FY2025, the FMCG giant's advertising and promotional expenses saw a 4% drop, amounting to Rs 4,689 crore, down from Rs 4,873 crore in the corresponding period of FY2024.