IPG unveils COE within IPG Mediabrands called Mediabrands Health

New Delhi: IPG launched Mediabrands Health, a new center of excellence within IPG Mediabrands, to enhance IPG Health's global media services and support its relationships with pharma companies and health brands.

This hub aims to offer clients strategic insights through data analytics and collaborate with IPG Health’s Solved(d) and Acxiom Health for healthcare solutions.

Melissa Gordon-Ring, former global president of health at Initiative, will lead as president, with Daniel Landers as chief strategy officer. Unlike other agencies, Mediabrands Health aims to simplify client experiences by integrating insights across the IPG network.

The launch follows IPG Health's influencer offering and recent agency consolidations. Mike Guarino, IPG Health’s chief commercial officer, highlighted the importance of flexibility in providing both standalone and integrated media solutions.

The COE will focus on innovation in areas like patient privacy and clinical trial diversity, aiming to drive growth for both Mediabrands Health and its clients. Gordon-Ring hopes this initiative will foster strong future partnerships.