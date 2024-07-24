IOAA to present debut OOH Pinnacle Awards on July 26

New Delhi: The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) has presented the debut of the OOH Pinnacle Awards, scheduled on July 26 at Hilton Garden Bengaluru.

The OOH Pinnacle Awards, shaped by IOAA, aims to shine the spotlight on the behind the scenes people, the OOH Media Owners.

The awards are championed by RoshanSpace Brandcom as the presenting sponsor and buoyed by Publicis OOH.

Commenting on the association with IOAA Pinnacle Awards 2024 as the Presenting Sponsor, Junaid Shaikh, Founder and MD, Roshanspace Brandcom, said, "OOH Pinnacle Awards presented by IOAA debuts this year to celebrate and acknowledge extraordinary efforts of this industry, as a legacy OOH-DOOH media company we have ascertained growth against all odds. These awards are much in line with our thinking heralding the best work of the Indian OOH industry. We appreciate the effort to bring the industry and fraternity together on a common platform of quality, creativity and credibility.”

Echoing this thought, Sejal Shah Managing Director Publicis OOH at Publicis Group, said, “It is time that the specialist OOH media agencies recognize, that the OOH media owners are the lynchpin of OOH media, without them and their steadfast commitment, the medium would not have grown at this exponential pace, bringing multitude of brands in its folds. At Publicis OOH we strongly feel that we should both applaud and support Media Owners for their stellar work, which drives the medium to achieve excellence.”

Pawan Bansal, Chairman of IOAA, talking on the OOH Pinnacle Awards, said. “The need for a platform to recognize & applaud media owners has been there for a very long time. These Pinnacle Awards is an endeavor to fulﬁl this need. It’s a small start this year but we hope to make it big from next year onwards, with several unique facets in the coming years. For Example, this year one the key unique award established is to recognize contribution of the handful of women in the largely male dominated industry. This perhaps ﬁrst if its kind initiative across the globe.”

Adding further, he said, “We are grateful to Roshanspace Brandcom for stepping up to present the OOH pinnacle awards as presenting sponsor and the Publicis OOH, for powering it and hostings the evening after party, celebrating our Media Owners. Also let me take this opportunity to thank our other partners, Prakash Arts, Shristi Atenti & Origins for partnering us in bringing this idea alive.”