IOAA urges BMC to extend deadline for submitting feedback on draft OOH policy

New Delhi: The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to extend the deadline for submitting feedback on the draft Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising policy from August 26 to October 26.

The 58-page draft policy, released on August 9, will govern all outdoor advertising, including digital formats, for the next decade.

In a letter to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, IOAA CEO Praveen Vadhera highlighted that the current 15-day review period is insufficient for such a detailed and impactful policy.

Vadhera emphasised that a 60-day extension would allow for a more thorough and balanced review, ensuring that the policy benefits all stakeholders and serves Mumbai effectively.

Vadhera also noted past delays, such as the 2018 policy, which only came into effect in 2022 after a high court order. He pointed out that recent holidays have further limited the time available for industry feedback.

The proposed policy has faced criticism for potentially stifling industry business, compromising Mumbai's aesthetics, and lacking in safety considerations.