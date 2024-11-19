International Men’s Day: The world of men has changed but why haven’t ads?

New Delhi: When Ayushmann Khurrana asked, "Gentleman kise kehte hai?" five years ago for The Man Company, it wasn't just a question—it was a reflection of our changing times. The campaign racked up 8 million views and showcased a shift in India's consciousness.

Today, men embracing makeup and sharing it on social media aren't just accepted; they're celebrated. The world has evolved, and this is more than a trend—it's a revolution in self-expression and inclusivity.

Abhik Santara

While the world of men has changed significantly, has advertising kept pace with the changing times? Abhik Santara, CEO and Director at Atom Network, does not think so.

He said, “In a world dominated by unrestricted digital access, brands often default to safe, universally acceptable messages, targeting the lowest common denominator. This caution raises the question: can brands still get away with the "men will be men" narrative without alienating a portion of their audience? In today's climate, such messaging risks offending one or more groups. Even iconic characters like James Bond, once a symbol of invincibility, have evolved to reflect vulnerability so why not brands?”

In response to the increasing influence of cancel culture, many brands have taken a more cautious approach to their messaging. But why? Isn’t advertising supposed to resonate with the customers?

Explaining why marketers are still presenting men as “men will be men” and not being inclusive, Santara said, “Marketing executives in traditional multinational corporations (MNCs) are often ‘forced believers,’ adhering to global brand guidelines despite personal preferences for alternative strategies. Their approach is constrained by corporate mandates and risk-averse policies.

Meanwhile, traditional brands seeking reinvention are ‘opportunists,’ adopting progressive messaging to stay relevant and connect with modern consumers, even if they are not deeply committed to these values.”

Differences between men's and women's advertising

Do you remember how men were depicted in Tide ads? If you have forgotten then men were shown as helping their wives with laundry.

Now, think of how men have been showcased in ads targeted toward males. Do you see a difference?

Sumeer Mathur

Weighing in on the difference, Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu Creative, said, “The portrayal of men in advertisements varies significantly between categories targeted at women and those targeted at men, revealing a notable gap in aspirational male images. Advertisements for products aimed at women often depict men as aspirational, modern, and progressive, focusing on their roles within the home and their relationships. For instance, campaigns by brands like Tanishq, and Ariel highlight these softer, cultural aspects of masculinity.

In contrast, advertisements for categories traditionally targeted at men, such as automotive, mobile phones, and alcoholic beverages, tend to emphasise ambition, success, and status. These ads often reflect the male gaze, focusing on what men supposedly want to achieve outside the home. This dichotomy suggests that while men are portrayed as concerned with external achievements in male-targeted ads, women are more interested in how men behave within the home and in their relationships. This gap highlights the differing priorities and values emphasised in advertising targeted at each gender.”

Failed to evolve with time

With the onset of liberalisation and rising disposable incomes, the challenge for men is not so much about feeding their families; it has taken a sharp personal turn. While men continue to be the sole breadwinners in multiple Indian families, they do have their own dreams.

Advertisers! Not every man dreams about buying a house or a car for his family because these needs have already been met. What they still care about are their aspirations.

Sharing his thoughts on how society has evolved since liberalisation, Mathur said, “This shift is evident in popular culture, where figures like Vikrant Massey promote traditional values of persistence, while other influencers present a more modern male image. In cinema, actors like Ranbir Kapoor have portrayed characters dealing with internal struggles rather than external achievements. Films such as ‘Tamasha,’ ‘Wake Up Sid,’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ depict men grappling with personal demons and self-discovery.

This contrasts with earlier portrayals of men as achievers, whether as heroes or corporate climbers, as seen in the 1990s. The focus has shifted from external success to internal growth, reflecting a broader societal change in the perception of masculinity.

However, advertising and marketing have been slow to adapt to these changes. often sticking to tried-and-true formulas due to a belief in their continued effectiveness. This hesitancy has resulted in a gap between the nuanced portrayals of masculinity in popular culture and the more stereotypical depictions in advertisements. To stay relevant, the advertising industry needs to evolve and better reflect the complexities and internal struggles of modern masculinity. By embracing these changes, advertisers can create more resonant and impactful content that aligns with contemporary societal values and expectations. This evolution is crucial for the industry to effectively engage with and represent the diverse experiences and identities of men in today's world.”

Remember how Bajaj went all out by branding its Pulsar motorcycles as ‘definitely male’ to cater to young college students in the early 2000s? Well, even Pulsar has switched gears and now banks on their performance rather than their macho image.

Commenting on how brands that have switched narratives evolve with the times, Santara said, “The Bajaj Pulsar is a prime example of a brand that has successfully evolved. Originally built on the core value of rugged masculinity, it has adapted to appeal to a broader audience by softening its image and aligning more closely with contemporary biking culture.

Similarly, Bumble offers another noteworthy case of a brand shifting its focus. By expanding beyond its initial core product offering, Bumble repositioned itself to better align with a new narrative and appeal to a more diverse user base.”

Society has changed and advertisements should as well

Chandana Agarwal

Chandana Agarwal, President, 82.5 Communications, North and East, feels that there is a need for an overhaul in the definition of a ‘gentleman’ because the role of women has changed in society.

In the words of Agarwal, “With the emancipation of women, they took it upon themselves to raise sons who were empathetic and were not burdened by the toxic patriarchy of the fathers 20 years ago." To add, most men in their 30s or older who grew up with stereotypical fathers wanted to be the opposite of that for their children, so we have a growing generation of men who are empathetic, well-adjusted, emotionally mature, and non-toxic. Brands need to recognise this shift and change.”

Substantiating her previous argument, Agarwal said, “Advertising has always been aspirational, as brands need to set themselves apart from the humdrum of life. I feel that the narrative has to evolve in India. For us, the conversations on masculinity have been through a female gaze, focusing on how supportive a man is as a husband, son-in-law, or father. Therefore, the conversations have been about empathy, sharing the load at home, and not being a mama’s boy.

I think themes like depicting vulnerability and emotion, taking on toxic masculinity, and not being repressed are yet to be explored. If you look at Harley Davidson, I feel it’s only a matter of time before machismo, as it is currently understood, will lose its appeal. Can it be macho to speak the truth in the face of silence? The definition of macho will change over time, and new dimensions will emerge. Some brands that have managed to do this successfully are Axe (Find Your Magic) and Bonobos (Evolve the Definition).”

What’s the incentive for brands to be inclusive?

Some brands aim to carve out a niche and create a cult following, which helps them achieve continuous sales from a specific group of customers. For example, Harley-Davidson thrives on its macho image, which appeals to a particular audience. Therefore, for such brands, inclusivity might not be a primary focus.

Vandana Das

Conveying her stance on the subject, Vandana Das, Partner at LOM Digital, said, “Of course, there are some brands where masculinity is at the core, and they don't change the essence of the brand or the expression of masculinity. They continue with similar advertising. While you may not want to change the core, you can find various other expressions. Some brands have decided to stay within the traditional avatar of masculinity, but even the expression of masculinity is changing with the times, which is interesting.

‘Different strokes for different folks.’ Brands, especially those targeting urban households, have managed to successfully capture the breakaway from traditional stereotypes in their advertising. However, there is still a small cohort, perhaps in smaller towns, that may not necessarily be warming up to this change. It will take time, but we are already on the path of change.”

Articulating his position on the issue, Santara said, “It is a significant risk for brands to upset their core target audience. However, there is a broader societal shift in which men are increasingly embracing new roles. From romantic relationships to parenting, societal expectations of men have evolved considerably. While Harley-Davidson was originally positioned around the concept of a mid-life crisis, the brand has successfully adapted this narrative to resonate with contemporary expressions.”

Chandra Mani

Walking along similar lines, Chandra Mani, Founder of Useful Garbage Creations, said, “Today’s consumers expect brands to represent everyone. Being inclusive builds trust and loyalty, especially among younger people who care about fairness and representation. It's no longer just about appealing to a specific group; it's about connecting with more people on a deeper level.

When brands are inclusive, people feel like they matter. Inclusive brands are seen as modern and understanding, leading to stronger connections with customers.”

Backlash: The price of inclusivity

Brands, keep in mind that while you wish to be inclusive, it is important to not preach to your audience. We all know the playbook for brands when they get preachy—they face backlash.

Offering his insights on the subject, Mathur (Dentsu) said, “In today's increasingly polarised and vocal world, brands face a unique challenge when it comes to communication. In the past, expressing dissatisfaction with an advertisement meant sharing your thoughts with a small group of friends. However, with the rise of digital platforms, it has become effortless for individuals to publicly criticise or troll a piece of communication. This new dynamic means that brands must navigate a landscape where backlash can come from all directions, not necessarily because the content is offensive but because everyone has the means to express their views openly.

Brands now grapple with the question of when and how to respond to this feedback. The bigger challenge is determining if such expressions hurt the brand and its core consumers significantly. Previously, brands were accustomed to one-way communication; however, the current environment demands two-way communication, where consumers can and will talk back. This shift requires brands to be more prepared and adaptable, understanding that in a country in flux, people will express themselves freely. The key is discerning when these expressions genuinely affect the brand's image and consumer base, rather than reacting to every piece of criticism.”

Deviating from Mathur’s words, Manii (Useful Garbage Creations) said, “Consumers appreciate relatable and progressive portrayals, often praising brands for initiating meaningful conversations. However, superficial efforts or tokenism are frequently criticised. While many people value inclusive brands, some resist these changes. Despite this, the positive impact of inclusive advertising generally outweighs the negative reactions. Regardless, all publicity is good publicity.”

Future of male representation in India

We've discussed the current representation of males in Indian advertising, but what about the future? How will males be portrayed, and what can brands do to improve their representation?

Mithila Saraf

Providing perspective on the subject, Mithila Saraf, CEO at Famous Innovations, said, “I genuinely believe that the vulnerability and pressure that Indian men face have been underrepresented in advertising and popular culture. Over the past decade, there has been a strong focus on women's empowerment, often at the expense of representing both genders equally. While no one opposes women's empowerment, it seems men have been overlooked in this journey.

Many Indian men still bear the pressure of running a family, managing a business, and being the sole breadwinner, along with facing mental health issues and work-related stress. These challenges are not discussed enough. I applaud Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘GentlemanInYou’ campaign for highlighting vulnerable men, but this movement is still in its early stages. Most brands continue to portray the perfect, unperturbed man rather than showing the reality. More mainstream brands with higher budgets and mass appeal need to address this issue. In mass categories like cars, FMCG, and alcohol, we still see the classic image of the perfect man being portrayed.”

Supplementing Saraf, Das said, “In the future, new norms will emerge where men and women are equally capable of performing similar tasks, riding the brand wave together. The expression of masculinity will undergo significant changes. What we currently discuss, like it's okay to be soft and it's okay to cry, will no longer be conversations; they will simply become the new norm. As a result, we will see fewer stereotypes and more new norms and rules around them.”