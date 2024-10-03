‘Instruments of Change’: Aditya Birla Group’s ode to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group’s latest campaign, ‘Instruments of Change’ is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, wherein the video brings together five unique instruments to create a musical saga. The instruments are made using materials produced by the Group’s various businesses and were used to reprise an instrumental version of Vaishnav Janto, Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan.

The campaign aims to promote Eternal Gandhi Museums, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, commonly referred to as Gandhi Peace Centres worldwide.

On the initiative, Mrs. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, said, “Through my grandfather-in-law, Shri Ghanshyam Dasji Birla, and through him, the Birla family shared a symbiotic bond with the Mahatma. The Mahatma’s values of trusteeship, truth, non-violence, and justice deeply influenced our family’s patriarch. And these values permeated generation after generation in the Birla family.

We look upon it as a legacy. These uniquely innovative Digital Exhibitions and Peace Centres are our way of paying homage to the Father of the Nation and spreading his message. The entire walk through the Museum and the Gandhi Peace Centres serves as a stimulus, a resurgence into Gandhism. It is undeniably a unique experience, a guiding light for this and for generations to come.”

The digital video begins with a question, “What Makes One a Mahatma?”. It paints a vivid picture of significant moments from Gandhi Ji’s life. It uses spoken word poetry as the medium of expression.

The museums, present across New Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, New Jersey, and Birmingham, skilfully intertwine the extraordinary life of the Mahatma through rhythmic and evocative cadences. Adorned with a captivating array of photographs, paintings, film footage, video clips, and various other media, these museums provide visitors with a remarkable and immersive experience that imparts a profound sense of India’s freedom struggle.