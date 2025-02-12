InMobi promotes Vivek Saxena to Director, Head of Agency Partnerships, APAC

New Delhi: InMobi has elevated Vivek Saxena to Director, Head of Agency Partnerships, APAC.

Previously, he served as Director, Agency, Programmatic, and New Business at the company.

Before joining InMobi, Saxena was the National Head, Branded Content at MX Player for nearly four years. Prior to that, he led Brand Partnerships (North) at TVF.

He transitioned to TVF from Hotstar, where he managed national agency relationships with Publicis, IPG, and Omnicom Media Group.

With extensive leadership experience, Saxena has worked with brands across sectors including telecom, automobiles, FMCG, and lifestyle.

Earlier in his career, he held roles at Times Group, Mid-Day Infomedia, and Jagran Prakashan.

Saxena is a Delhi University graduate and holds an MBA from Fore School of Management.