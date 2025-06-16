InMobi Advertising launches self-serve Buyer Hub for programmatic campaign management

New Delhi: InMobi Advertising has introduced a self-service platform called InMobi Buyer Hub, designed to assist media buyers, including agencies, brand teams, curators, demand-side platforms, and retail media networks, in managing programmatic deals directly.

The platform is intended to offer greater transparency and control while simplifying processes related to the creation, planning, and optimisation of programmatic campaigns. Powered by AI, it enables users to generate deal IDs more efficiently and build curated media buys with less manual effort.

Several partners including Audigent, @curate, Givsly, and Antipodes have already begun using the tool to extend their audience data into programmatic channels. The platform is currently available to these curators, with a beta programme for brands and agencies scheduled to open next month.

According to Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi Advertising, “The InMobi Buyer Hub’s focus on sell-side curation removes the need for a broad, unfocused approach to audience development. It allows us to pre-package high-quality, contextually relevant inventory, enriched with data, into curated deals that buyers can target more efficiently. Reducing noise in the bidstream and increasing signal quality helps improve win rates and ensures a greater share of media spend reaches performant, working media.”

Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer at Experian Marketing Services, added: “Today’s buyers need simplicity, transparency, and trustworthy signals. By bringing Audigent’s audiences into the InMobi Buyer Hub, planners unlock high-match mobile segments turning more impressions into working media and driving measurable business outcomes.”

The platform allows buyers to work with first-party data alongside InMobi Advertising’s own contextual and user-level signals, which are drawn from its software development kit and partnerships with publishers. The tools are intended to support privacy-compliant targeting and enable quicker adjustments to campaigns based on performance feedback.

Rhys Denny, Co-Founder and CEO of @curate, said: “The future of programmatic isn’t about more noise, it’s about more signal. We’re proud to partner with InMobi Advertising to help power this new shift towards greater control and transparency, enabling smarter curation, cleaner supply paths, and faster activation across the open web. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how programmatic should perform.”