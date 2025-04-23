Infectious Advertising ropes in Siddharth Kumar as Creative Director

Mumbai: Infectious Advertising has appointed Siddharth Kumar as Creative Director. Prior to this, Siddharth took a detour into film-making. He wrote, directed and produced four short films that are still doing the rounds of the festival circuit.

Kumar has spent over a decade and half at other agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, Leo Burnett, VML, and Publicis. Few campaigns he has worked on include Coca-Cola, Unilever, MasterCard, Airtel, Nestlé, Vodafone, and SBI.

Speaking about his plans for Infectious as the Creative Director, Kumar said, “My goal is to help build a culture where storytelling thrives. I believe my role is to push the envelope, stir things up, and encourage new kinds of madness.”

Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising said, “Sid has impressed me in the short time that I have known him. He is a solid writer and a great human being. I wish him a great innings at Infectious”

Akshay Kapnadak, Chief Creative Officer, Infectious Advertising added, “Siddharth is passionate about storytelling, curious about people, enthusiastic about the business and has a great work ethic. I'm looking forward to see what we all can build together"