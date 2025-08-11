Infectious Advertising appoints Divesh Mehta as AVP, Planning; Kiran Salkar as Creative Director, Art

New Delhi: Infectious Advertising has added two senior hires to its team: Divesh Mehta as Associate Vice President, planning and Kiran Salkar as Creative Director, Art.

Mehta has close to 15 years of experience in marketing communications, including as a founding member of an omni-channel apparel brand. His work in advertising spans sectors such as BFSI, finance, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and heavy industries. “Infectious has consistently stood out for work that feels both rooted and refreshing. It’s the kind of work I like, and the kind of energy I want to be part of,” he said.

Salkar also has over 15 years in advertising, with experience across brands including LUX, Sunsilk, BMW, Tata Motors, Parle, Taj, SBI, and ORRA. Alongside his professional work, he is an illustrator and photographer. Speaking about his new role, he said, “I’m excited to join Infectious and look forward to doing some kickass work. I’ve followed the agency for a while and like what I’ve seen. It’s going to be a great place to learn and grow.”

Commenting on the appointments, Infectious Advertising founders Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry said, “We are delighted to have Divesh and Kiran join us. Both bring the attitude and skill sets needed to take Infectious to the next level. We wish them the very best.”