Infectious Advertising appoints Akshay Kapnadak as CCO

New Delhi: Infectious Advertising has appointed Akshay Kapnadak as its Chief Creative Officer.

In his new role, Kapnadak will partner with Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Co-Founder of Infectious.

An alumnus of the JJ Institute of Applied Art, Kapnadak has been building brands for close to 27 years. He spent the first 16 years of his career at McCann Erickson Mumbai, starting as a trainee and rising to the rank of Executive Creative Director.

After McCann, Kapnadak ventured into independent consulting, mentoring start-ups, and leading design and communication projects across South and Southeast Asia.

He has worked on brands like Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Parachute, Pears, Radio Mirchi and NDTV.

Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Co-Founder of Infectious Advertising, said, “I worked very closely with Akshay for nearly half a decade at McCann. He is a fab guy with a brilliant mind and boundless energy. It will be lovely to work together again. Can’t wait for him to join.”

Nisha Singhania, CEO and Co-Founder of Infectious Advertising, added, “We are thrilled that Akshay has chosen to join us. He is an exciting mind, and a lovely person, and aligns perfectly with our values and our mission to deliver impactful ideas to our clients. I’m confident that he will lead us to new creative heights.”

Kapnadak said, “Infectious has built a reputation for strategic solidity and authentic storytelling. I’m excited to join this passionate team and eager to contribute to Infectious’ vision to build brands with purpose, ingenuity, and integrity.”