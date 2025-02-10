Infectious Advertising appoints Abrar Nakhuda as Head of Digital

New Delhi: Infectious Advertising has roped in Abrar Nakhuda as Head of Digital.

Nakhuda has in the past worked with Digital agencies such as Digit 9.0, Every Media Technologies, Culture Machine and Viral Fission.

Nakhuda has handled legacy brands like NBA, Star India, Pepsi, and Amazon - delivering data-driven content IPs.

He believes in agile marketing and innovative audience engagement.

Nakhuda said, ‘My focus at Infectious will be on growing the digital presence of the clients and setting benchmarks for new ones by utilising the latest digital trends, ensuring brands and platforms work in synergy, integrating AI into workflow (ChatGPT, MidJourney, Perplexity), reducing limitations, and more. Whether it’s crafting 30-second ads, developing IPs, influencer marketing, or leveraging content-driven opportunities, we’ll aim to create great case studies for our current clients and new clients.’

Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry Co-founders and Directors of Infectious Advertising, commented, “Abrar Nakhuda comes in to transform the way we approach Digital at Infectious. His energy and knowledge will power us to do new kinds of work. Here’s to crafting new narratives for the digital age, Abrar! Welcome aboard and God Speed!”