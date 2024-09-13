India’s Cannes Lions 2024 ranking falls from 10th to 12th

Based on performance at Cannes Lions 2024, The Lions Creativity Report has released its definitive rankings of advertising networks, agencies and brands.

India's position has dropped from 10th to 12th in the location-wise rankings.

This year, India's performance at Cannes Lions 2024 ended on a modest note, securing 18 awards—2 gold, 7 silver, and 9 bronze. This marks the lowest tally for the Indian contingent since 2019, when they also won 18 awards.

Last year, India won 25 metals, and in 2022, the nation set a record with 48 lions.

In India, Leo Burnett topped the rankings, followed by McCann, Ogilvy, VML, and Kondurkar Studio, the agency behind the disputed Jindal Steel film.

India rankings of the agencies:

In the Asia-Pacific region, Leo Burnett Mumbai ranked 2nd, while Ogilvy was seventh. In 2023, Leo Burnett was also ranked second, but Ogilvy was fifth.

Globally, Leo Burnett Mumbai was ranked 13th by city.

Coca-Cola has taken ‘Creative Brand of the Year’ for the first time, with its brands receiving 17 Lions.

Manolo Arroyo, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, commented: “The Coca-Cola Company believes creativity is a superpower that drives growth, inspires people and – most importantly – ignites change.” WPP was named Creative Company of the Year, with its collaboration with Coca-Cola helping to secure three Gold Lions for ‘Thanks for Coke-Creating’, plus 14 more Lions across four pieces of work. Elsewhere in the rankings, the United States takes the leading spot in the location rankings, followed by Brazil in second place, moving up a place from 2023, and Germany moves four places up, to reach fifth place.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “The Lions Creativity Rankings show creatives and marketers – agencies and brands—the creative marketing that matters, so that they can fuel their pursuit to create better, drive business growth and shift culture. The official rankings are a celebration and a powerful tool for future success, while the report is impact-led and built with analysis from the Lions Awards to deliver tangible examples of how creativity can drive progress. Congratulations to all those who have ranked this year and have contributed to setting the global creative benchmark. We look forward to releasing the 2024 people rankings as part of the Talent Report, in November.”

The LIONS Creativity Report features seven Regional Network of the Year awards and 12 global awards, including Creative Company, Network, Agency, Independent Network, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Healthcare Agency and Media Network.

Five subsequent reports will be released based on the 2024 core festival streams: The Creativity Toolbox, Creative Impact, Innovation Unwrapped, Talent and Culture, and Insights and Trends.

Each report, available to all through Lions’ insights and intelligence platform The Work on October 17, 2024, will showcase awarded work, insights from jurors and winners and highlights from the Cannes Lions stages.