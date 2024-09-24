Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) marks Peace Day with displays of glowing candle

New Delhi: The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) joined the global movement Essays for Peace in commemoration of UN International Peace Day. As a part of this initiative, a glowing candle symbolising peace and unity was displayed on digital screens at midday across India for five minutes by digital out-of-home (OOH) partners, aligning with similar displays around the world.

A coalition of OOH media companies, including Network Advertising, Wallop, Laqshya Media, Jagran Engage, AS Advertising, Roshan Space, Symbiosis, Alakh Advertising, Vyoma Technologies and Brands on Wheels, Pioneer Publicity united to bring the campaign to life.

The combined network of the OOH media partners enabled the display of the candle in diverse locations, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hubli, Lucknow, Aligarh, Raipur, Noida, Secunderabad, and Goa. Globally, the action took place in several cities in New Zealand and concluded in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Pawan Bansal, Chairman, Indian Outdoor Advertising Association and Chief Operating Officer – Jagran Engage - A Unit of Jagran Prakashan, said, “IOAA is delighted to mark International Peace Day as part of the global initiative and movement, “Essays for Peace.” This initiative is not only relevant and essential in today’s world but also part of IOAA's broader mission to integrate into the global World Out of Home community, aiming to elevate the Indian out-of-home industry to international standards. Going forward, we will witness several such events on the Indian Out of Home platform. One key initiative being spearheaded by IOAA is the plan to make OOH India an eco-friendly and sustainable industry, with the goal of achieving ad-net zero by 2030.”