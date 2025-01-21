Indian Creative Women, D&AD and DDB Mudra to host 5th edition of Portfolio Evening

New Delhi: Indian Creative Women (ICW) in partnership with D&AD and the DDB Mudra Group is hosting the 5th edition of Portfolio Evening.

To be held on January 30 virtually and January 31 in person (Omnicom House), Indian Creative Women’s Portfolio Evening will provide an opportunity for young women and non-binary creatives to meet some of the best names in the industry and get their portfolios reviewed by them.

The event is open to women with 0 to 6 years of experience, including recently graduated women students from advertising portfolio schools. The deadline for entry is January 24, 2025.

In its 5th year now, Portfolio Evening has already helped many women and non-binary creatives accelerate their careers. Sponsored by Godrej Consumer Products this year, two winning portfolios will win an all-expense paid trip to the D&AD festival in London later this year.

Sakshi Choudhary, Founder, Indian Creative Women, commented, “There is no doubt that our industry is better with women in it. Leaders like Swati, Kainaz, Tista, Deepa, Lulu, Malvika, Ashwini, Shikha, Shagun, Binaifer and so many others have done award-winning work that is not just fresh but has catapulted this industry to a great extent. Indian Creative Women’s annual Portfolio Evening is an effort to ensure a strong leadership pipeline with the next generation of women.”

Since the start of Indian Creative Women’s Portfolio Evening, 500+ women have had an opportunity to receive great feedback on their books.

"This year’s partnership with Indian Creative Women for the Portfolio Evening underscores our shared commitment to both creative excellence and industry-wide equity. At D&AD, we believe that the best ideas come from diverse perspectives, and by empowering underrepresented voices, we pave the way for innovation and growth. Together, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where creativity can truly thrive for all," shared Dara Lynch, CEO, D&AD.

Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head of Godrej Creative Lab said, “Partnering the journey of these promising young women creatives gives me incredible joy. The winners will get to work with the Godrej Creative Lab on a live campaign, something we can't wait to get started on. Accelerating women's careers and giving them the place they deserve is the only way we all will succeed in this industry of ours.”

Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “In our business, there’s more to diversity than just the gender ratio. Having diversity also adds diversity to our thinking. And at a time when the industry is facing competition from creators of all kinds, it’s so important for us to have talent that brings in fresher and more diverse POVs.”