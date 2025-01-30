Indian creative leaders on the D&AD Awards 2025 jury panel

New Delhi: D&AD has revealed the D&AD Awards 2025 jury.

Here’s the list of creative leaders from India who are part of the jury for the awards.



Juror Designation Category Role Sachin Kamble CCO, Leo Burnett India Art Direction Juror Rahul Mathew CCO, DDB Mudra Digital Marketing Juror Neville Shah CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six Digital Design Juror Kalpesh Patankar CCO, Leo Burnett Press & Outdoor Jury President Vaishnavi Murthy Kodipady Yerkadithaya Creative Type Director Type Design & Lettering Jury President Pooja Manek Founding Member & Creative Director, Talented Writing for Advertising Juror Vikram Kalra Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Good Morning Films Production Design Juror

The 63rd annual D&AD Awards will be held at the County Hall and Southbank Centre on the London Southbank. From May 18 to 22, 2025, there will be four days of live judging.

The D&AD Awards Ceremony, marking the grand finale of the D&AD Festival, will take place on May 22 at the Southbank Centre, specifically in the Queen Elizabeth Hall Building.

Panels for 44 categories will be made up of 300+ leading creative experts from over 50 countries across the globe. This year, 63 professionals from Asia Pacific will travel to London to participate in the judging process. These are made up of 9 from Australia, 13 from Japan, 9 from India, 9 from China, 9 from Singapore, 3 from South Korea, 2 from New Zealand, 1 from the Philippines, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Thailand, 1 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Malaysia and 4 from Taiwan.

The D&AD Awards Ceremony will be held as the culminating event of the D&AD Festival. From 21-22 May 2025, the D&AD Festival will gather these 300+ global creative leaders and will feature 80+ speakers across two main stages. The programme will include jury insights, interviews, panel discussions, and keynotes from the people behind the work, alongside taster sessions of D&AD Masterclasses, activations, networking opportunities, and a physical and digital exhibition of the 2025 D&AD Award-winning work.

Last year, entrants from APAC won 135 Pencils: 23 to Australia, 10 to New Zealand, 2 to Korea, 5 to Taiwan, 9 to Thailand, 21 to China, 4 to Indonesia, 8 to India, 33 to Japan, 9 to Singapore, 1 to Philippines, 5 to Malaysia, 2 to Macau, 1 to Nepal and 2 to Pakistan.

D&AD Awards jury presidents and judges from APAC: