Indian creative leaders on the D&AD Awards 2025 jury panel

New Delhi: D&AD has revealed the D&AD Awards 2025 jury.
Here’s the list of creative leaders from India who are part of the jury for the awards.
|
Juror
|
Designation
|
Category
|
Role
|
Sachin Kamble
|
CCO, Leo Burnett India
|
Art Direction
|
Juror
|
Rahul Mathew
|
CCO, DDB Mudra
|
Digital Marketing
|
Juror
|
Neville Shah
|
CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six
|
Digital Design
|
Juror
|
Kalpesh Patankar
|
CCO, Leo Burnett
|
Press & Outdoor
|
Jury President
|
Vaishnavi Murthy Kodipady Yerkadithaya
|
Creative Type Director
|
Type Design & Lettering
|
Jury President
|
Pooja Manek
|
Founding Member & Creative Director, Talented
|
Writing for Advertising
|
Juror
|
Vikram Kalra
|
Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Good Morning Films
|
Production Design
|
Juror
The 63rd annual D&AD Awards will be held at the County Hall and Southbank Centre on the London Southbank. From May 18 to 22, 2025, there will be four days of live judging.
The D&AD Awards Ceremony, marking the grand finale of the D&AD Festival, will take place on May 22 at the Southbank Centre, specifically in the Queen Elizabeth Hall Building.
Panels for 44 categories will be made up of 300+ leading creative experts from over 50 countries across the globe. This year, 63 professionals from Asia Pacific will travel to London to participate in the judging process. These are made up of 9 from Australia, 13 from Japan, 9 from India, 9 from China, 9 from Singapore, 3 from South Korea, 2 from New Zealand, 1 from the Philippines, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Thailand, 1 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Malaysia and 4 from Taiwan.
The D&AD Awards Ceremony will be held as the culminating event of the D&AD Festival. From 21-22 May 2025, the D&AD Festival will gather these 300+ global creative leaders and will feature 80+ speakers across two main stages. The programme will include jury insights, interviews, panel discussions, and keynotes from the people behind the work, alongside taster sessions of D&AD Masterclasses, activations, networking opportunities, and a physical and digital exhibition of the 2025 D&AD Award-winning work.
Last year, entrants from APAC won 135 Pencils: 23 to Australia, 10 to New Zealand, 2 to Korea, 5 to Taiwan, 9 to Thailand, 21 to China, 4 to Indonesia, 8 to India, 33 to Japan, 9 to Singapore, 1 to Philippines, 5 to Malaysia, 2 to Macau, 1 to Nepal and 2 to Pakistan.
D&AD Awards jury presidents and judges from APAC:
|
Country
|
Category
|
Name
|
Position
|
Company
|
Taiwan
|
Animation
|
Keng Ming Liu
|
Founder & Chief Creative Officer
|
Bito
|
Japan
|
Art Direction
|
Yuri Uenishi
|
Graphic Designer & Creative Director
|
Hokkyoku
|
India
|
Art Direction
|
Sachin Kamble
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
Leo Burnett India
|
Australia
|
Book Design
|
Evi O.
|
Designer & Artist
|
Evi-O. Studio
|
Japan
|
Book Design
|
Hikari Machiguchi
|
Book Designer & Graphic Designer
|
MATCH and Company Co., Ltd.
|
China
|
Book Design
|
Yanrong Pan
|
Design Director
|
T-Change Design Studio
|
Japan
|
New Brand Identity
|
Taehan Yoo
|
Design Director
|
Accenture Song
|
Singapore
|
Brand Identity Refresh
|
Muriel Schildknecht
|
Executive Creative Director
|
Lonsdale Design
|
Singapore
|
Brand Identity Refresh
|
Nuno Alves
|
Director Global Brand Design
|
RBI International
|
SIngapore
|
Cinematography
|
Wendi Chong
|
Head of Production & Executive Producer
|
BBH Singapore
|
Australia
|
Commerce
|
Ben Coulson
|
Chief Creative Officer ANZ
|
Dentsu
|
South Korea
|
Commerce
|
Seongphil Hwang
|
Creative Director
|
Cheil Worldwide
|
Singapore
|
Commerce
|
Carlos Camacho
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
GUT ASIA
|
Singapore
|
Creator Content
|
Pei Ling Ho
|
Executive Creative Director
|
Publicis Chemistry
|
India
|
Digital Marketing
|
Rahul Mathew
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
DDB Mudra Group
|
China
|
Digital Design
|
Akae Wang
|
Head of Creative
|
Banana Balloon
|
Japan
|
Digital Design
|
Kaoru Sugano
|
Creative Director & Creative Technologist
|
TSUZUKU
|
India
|
Digital Design
|
Neville Shah
|
Chief Creative Officer
|
FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six
|
South Korea
|
Editing
|
Gyu Kim
|
Global Creative Director
|
Cheil Worldwide
|
Thailand
|
Entertainment
|
Nopparath (Mint) Eksuwancharoen
|
Executive Creative Director & Head of Art
|
Sour Bangkok
|
Australia
|
Entertainment
|
Robert Galluzzo
|
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer
|
FINCH
|
China
|
Experiential: Activation & Participation
|
Lili Jiang
|
Executive Creative Director
|
Cheil Hong Kong
|
Japan
|
Experiential: Activation & Participation
|
Kazuhiro Shimura
|
Group Creative Director
|
Dentsu
|
Taiwan
|
Film
|
Jennifer Hu
|
Chief Creative Consultant
|
Oglivy Taiwan
|
China
|
Film
|
Jody Xiong
|
Director, Artist & Digital Director
|
The Nine Shanghai
|
Philippines
|
Gaming & Virtual Worlds
|
Joey David Tiempo
|
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
|
Octopus&Whale
|
Taiwan
|
Gaming & Virtual Worlds
|
Vivien Chou
|
Executive Creative Director
|
Dentsu Creative/Isobar Taiwan
|
China
|
Graphic Design
|
Charley Xia
|
Founder & Creative Director
|
Keep In Touch Creative
|
Japan
|
Graphic Design
|
Arata Maruyama
|
Design Director
|
&Form
|
China
|
Health
|
Wendy Chan
|
Creative Partner
|
EXE Group Limited
|
Singapore
|
Health
|
Louis Piereck
|
Global Brand Director, Vaseline
|
Unilever
|
Indonesia
|
Illustration
|
Kendra Ahimsa
|
Illustrator
|
Ardneks Paraiso Grafica
|
Australia
|
Illustration
|
Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt
|
Executive Creative Director
|
TBWA\Sydney
|
Australia
|
Impact
|
Ben Cooper
|
Founder & Innovation Director
|
Braintrust
|
Sri Lanka
|
Impact
|
Ruchi Sharma
|
Founder & Chief Creative Officer
|
HumanSense