Indian creative leaders on the D&AD Awards 2025 jury panel

Kalpesh Patankar of Leo Burnett and Vaishnavi Murthy Kodipady Yerkadithaya are named jury presidents for the Press & Outdoor and Type Design & Lettering categories, respectively

BestMediaInfo Bureau
D&AD
New Delhi: D&AD has revealed the D&AD Awards 2025 jury.

Here’s the list of creative leaders from India who are part of the jury for the awards. 

Juror

Designation

Category

Role

Sachin Kamble

CCO, Leo Burnett India

Art Direction

Juror

Rahul Mathew

CCO, DDB Mudra

Digital Marketing

Juror

Neville Shah

CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six

Digital Design

Juror

Kalpesh Patankar

CCO, Leo Burnett

Press & Outdoor

Jury President

Vaishnavi Murthy Kodipady Yerkadithaya

Creative Type Director

Type Design & Lettering

Jury President

Pooja Manek

Founding Member & Creative Director, Talented

Writing for Advertising

Juror

Vikram Kalra

Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Good Morning Films

Production Design

Juror

The 63rd annual D&AD Awards will be held at the County Hall and Southbank Centre on the London Southbank. From May 18 to 22, 2025, there will be four days of live judging. 

The D&AD Awards Ceremony, marking the grand finale of the D&AD Festival, will take place on May 22 at the Southbank Centre, specifically in the Queen Elizabeth Hall Building.

Panels for 44 categories will be made up of 300+ leading creative experts from over 50 countries across the globe. This year, 63 professionals from Asia Pacific will travel to London to participate in the judging process. These are made up of 9 from Australia, 13 from Japan, 9 from India, 9 from China, 9 from Singapore, 3 from South Korea, 2 from New Zealand, 1 from the Philippines, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Thailand, 1 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Malaysia and 4 from Taiwan.

The D&AD Awards Ceremony will be held as the culminating event of the D&AD Festival. From 21-22 May 2025, the D&AD Festival will gather these 300+ global creative leaders and will feature 80+ speakers across two main stages. The programme will include jury insights, interviews, panel discussions, and keynotes from the people behind the work, alongside taster sessions of D&AD Masterclasses, activations, networking opportunities, and a physical and digital exhibition of the 2025 D&AD Award-winning work.

 Last year, entrants from APAC won 135 Pencils: 23 to Australia, 10 to New Zealand, 2 to Korea, 5 to Taiwan, 9 to Thailand, 21 to China, 4 to Indonesia, 8 to India, 33 to Japan, 9 to Singapore, 1 to Philippines, 5 to Malaysia, 2 to Macau, 1 to Nepal and 2 to Pakistan. 

D&AD Awards jury presidents and judges from APAC: 

Country

Category

Name

Position

Company

Taiwan

Animation

Keng Ming Liu

Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Bito

Japan

Art Direction

Yuri Uenishi

Graphic Designer & Creative Director

Hokkyoku

India

Art Direction

Sachin Kamble

Chief Creative Officer

Leo Burnett India

Australia

Book Design

Evi O.

Designer & Artist

Evi-O. Studio

Japan

Book Design

Hikari Machiguchi

Book Designer & Graphic Designer

MATCH and Company Co., Ltd.

China

Book Design

Yanrong Pan

Design Director

T-Change Design Studio

Japan

New Brand Identity

Taehan Yoo

Design Director

Accenture Song

Singapore

Brand Identity Refresh

Muriel Schildknecht

Executive Creative Director

Lonsdale Design

Singapore

Brand Identity Refresh

Nuno Alves

Director Global Brand Design

RBI International

SIngapore

Cinematography

Wendi Chong

Head of Production & Executive Producer

BBH Singapore

Australia

Commerce

Ben Coulson

Chief Creative Officer ANZ

Dentsu

South Korea

Commerce

Seongphil Hwang

Creative Director

Cheil Worldwide

Singapore

Commerce

Carlos Camacho

Chief Creative Officer

GUT ASIA

Singapore

Creator Content

Pei Ling Ho

Executive Creative Director

Publicis Chemistry

India

Digital Marketing

Rahul Mathew

Chief Creative Officer

DDB Mudra Group

China

Digital Design

Akae Wang

Head of Creative

Banana Balloon

Japan

Digital Design

Kaoru Sugano

Creative Director & Creative Technologist

TSUZUKU

India

Digital Design

Neville Shah

Chief Creative Officer

FCB Kinnect & FCB/Six

South Korea

Editing

Gyu Kim

Global Creative Director

Cheil Worldwide

Thailand

Entertainment

Nopparath (Mint) Eksuwancharoen

Executive Creative Director & Head of Art

Sour Bangkok

Australia

Entertainment

Robert Galluzzo

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer

FINCH

China

Experiential: Activation & Participation

Lili Jiang

Executive Creative Director

Cheil Hong Kong

Japan

Experiential: Activation & Participation

Kazuhiro Shimura

Group Creative Director

Dentsu

Taiwan

Film

Jennifer Hu

Chief Creative Consultant

Oglivy Taiwan

China

Film

Jody Xiong

Director, Artist & Digital Director

The Nine Shanghai

Philippines

Gaming & Virtual Worlds

Joey David Tiempo

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Octopus&Whale

Taiwan

Gaming & Virtual Worlds

Vivien Chou

Executive Creative Director

Dentsu Creative/Isobar Taiwan

China

Graphic Design

Charley Xia

Founder & Creative Director

Keep In Touch Creative

Japan

Graphic Design

Arata Maruyama

Design Director

&Form

China

Health

Wendy Chan

Creative Partner

EXE Group Limited

Singapore

Health

Louis Piereck

Global Brand Director, Vaseline

Unilever

Indonesia

Illustration

Kendra Ahimsa

Illustrator

Ardneks Paraiso Grafica

Australia

Illustration

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt

Executive Creative Director

TBWA\Sydney

Australia

Impact

Ben Cooper

Founder & Innovation Director

Braintrust

Sri Lanka

Impact

Ruchi Sharma

Founder & Chief Creative Officer

HumanSense
