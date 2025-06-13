India sends 982 entries for Cannes Lions this year

New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that it has received 982 entries from India for the 2025 edition, up from 826 in 2024.

In previous years, India submitted 806 entries in 2023, 921 in 2022, 699 in 2020/21, and 1,053 in 2019.

Globally, a total of 26,900 submissions have been received for the 2025 Awards. The Cannes Lions received a total of 26,753 entries in 2024.

At Cannes 2024, India won 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze Lions, marking its lowest tally in the last five years.

So far, FCB India has secured a shortlist in the Titanium Lions category for its campaign “Lucky Yatra” for Indian Railways. However, India has not secured any shortlists yet in the Innovation and Glass: The Lion for Change categories.

All remaining shortlists will be released between Saturday, 14 June, and Wednesday, 18 June.

Among the categories, Design Lions—which underwent significant updates this year to reflect the strategic and behavioural impact of design—saw a 17% increase in submissions.

Creative B2B recorded a 13% rise in entries, while the Entertainment Lions for Sport grew by 15%.

The Strategy Track—which includes the Creative Strategy and Creative Effectiveness Lions—saw a 10% year-on-year increase, marking its fifth consecutive year of growth and underlining a growing focus on strategy that drives tangible business outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Glass: The Lion for Change category witnessed a 53% surge in entries, driven by a broader and more intersectional approach to work that addresses systemic issues and delivers real-world impact.

Submissions from independent agencies grew by 18% year-on-year, showcasing that innovation and big ideas are not confined to large networks.

In the Social & Creator Lions category—updated to better reflect the influence of creators—18% of all entries were submitted into new sub-categories focused specifically on creator-led content.

Jury members from around the world have now gathered in Cannes to judge and honour world-class creativity. The Cannes Lions Awards Shows will take place each evening throughout the Festival, from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025.