India opens Cannes Lions 2025 metal tally with 4 Silver and 3 Bronze Lions

New Delhi: India has kickstarted its Cannes Lions 2025 journey with a strong showing, bringing home a total of seven metals: four Silver and three Bronze, across the Outdoor, Pharma, and Health & Wellness categories.

The Outdoor category proved particularly fruitful, contributing two Silver and three Bronze Lions to India’s tally.

Talented earned a Silver for its ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ campaign for Britannia, while FCB India secured a Bronze for ‘Lucky Yatra’ created for Indian Railways.

Ogilvy India added two Bronze Lions in the Outdoor category: one for ‘Chai Bansuri - The Tea Flute’ campaign for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, and another for ‘Vi Guardian Beads’.

FCB Kinnect also bagged a Silver in the Outdoor category for ‘Too Yumm to Cheer’.

In the Health & Wellness category, Godrej Creative Lab clinched a Silver for ‘Naga Saint Eye Test’ developed for the Eyebetes Foundation.

Lowe Lintas took home a Silver in the Pharma category for its ‘Dawai Reader’ campaign for Alkem Laboratories.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, said, “Our relationship with Too Yumm! spanning over five and a half years, that’s what this Cannes Lion represents. Building the brand with consistency, conviction, and craft. We’re here to prove that the slow burn builds the strongest fire. This moment is a testament to what long-term integration truly delivers. Real work, for real brands, with real impact, that’s always been the goal.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect expressed, “It’s such an exciting thing to bring to life ideas that seem impossible and then win with brand partners who have been with us a long time. Who trust us. And this is just a representation of that. It takes an entire village to make an idea come to life and we are just so happy.”

There were 13 shortlists in the Outdoor, 3 in Health & Wellness, and 2 in the Pharma categories.

Agency metal tally so far