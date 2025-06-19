India makes waves on Day 3 at Cannes Lions 2025 with FCB India’s Grand Prix, 4 Gold wins

New Delhi: Day 3 of Cannes Lions 2025 brought much cheer to the Indian advertising fraternity, with the country bagging a Grand Prix and 4 Gold Lions.

With this, India’s awards tally now stands at 1 Grand Prix, 6 Gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze Lions.

FCB India won a Grand Prix, a Gold, and a Silver in the PR category for the ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign created for Indian Railways. In the same category, Ogilvy secured a Bronze for the ‘Box to Bed’ campaign created for Amazon.

Beyond PR, FCB India also clinched a Gold in the Direct category for ‘Lucky Yatra’. In the same category, Havas Creative India took home a Bronze for the ‘Ink of Democracy’ campaign.

The third Gold was awarded to Leo India in the Creative Data category for ‘Acko Tailor Test’.

Ogilvy earned a Gold Lion for the ‘Erase Valentine’s Day’ campaign created for Cadbury 5-Star in the Social & Creator category. BBH India won a Bronze for ‘Bassi vs. Men’s Facewash’ for Garnier in the same category.

India also earned 1 Silver and 4 Bronze Lions in the Media category. The winners are listed below.

Campaign Brand Agency Lion Takeoff Takeover Cathay Pacific Leo India Silver Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy India Bronze Ink of Democracy The Times of India Havas Creative India Bronze Garuda Rakshak DSP Mutual Funds Dentsu Creative Bronze Nature Shapes Britannia Britannia Talented Bronze

Altogether, Cannes Lions has announced the winners in the Social and Creator, Media, Direct, Creative Data, Creative B2B and PR categories on Day 3.

“At Leo, we have always believed in the power of data—but more importantly, in the power of human insight. This campaign is a perfect expression of our Humankind philosophy, where creativity begins not with a brand, but with a deep understanding of people. Sometimes, the most profound insights are found in places we least expect, quietly embedded in everyday behaviour. We discovered that nearly every Indian family has a trusted tailor—someone who’s not only measured our clothes but inadvertently tracked our health over the years. That simple realisation became the heart of a powerful idea," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman, Leo South Asia.

He added, "Kudos to ACKO for believing in it, and to the incredible teams at Leo who’ve made it a habit to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary. This is creativity with purpose, designed to impact lives at scale, true to our belief in ideas that can impact a billion."

Indian agencies’ metal tally so far

Agency Grand Prix Gold Silver Bronze Leo India 1 1 Havas Creative India 1 2 Dentsu Creative 1 Talented 2 1 FCB India 1 3 1 FCB Kinnect 1 BBH India 1 Ogilvy India 1 5 Godrej Creative Lab 1 Lowe Lintas 1 VML India 1

There were 9 shortlists in the Media category, 5 in Direct, 7 in PR, and 3 in the Social & Creators Lions category. Altogether, India fetched 85 shortlists across 22 categories this Cannes Lions 2025 season.

The Cannes Lions Awards Shows are being held each evening from Monday, June 16, to Friday, June 20, 2025, at Cannes, France.