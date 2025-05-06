India bags 4 Golds, 9 Finalists at Montreux Switzerland Festival

New Delhi: Indian companies won 4 Golds and 9 Finalists at the 35th Golden Award of the Montreux Switzerland Festival held in April 2024.

An advertising and media awards running for 35 years, the Montreux Festival is a precursor to Cannes and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Havas won Gold for Times of India in the Creative Use of Media in the Print category for “Ink of Democracy” campaign.

Enormous Brands won Gold for Wok Tok by Veeba in the TV Film Food/Beverages category for “Chinese, par apne style se” film.

Tribes Communication won Gold for Nerolac in the Creative Use of Media in the Ambient Media category for “Dukan it yourself”.

Tree Design won Gold for Tata Tea in the Packaging Design category for Durga Puja Packs.

Indian companies won 12 Finalist Certificates. Montreux does not award Silvers and Bronzes, only Finalists after Golds.

Enormous won a Finalist Certificate for Wok Tok by Veeba in the TV Film Food/Beverages category for “Har koi peera Lahori jeera”.

Havas won a Finalist for Times of India in the Direct/Media Promotion category for “Ink of Democracy” campaign.

BC Web Wise won 2 Finalists -Tata Power EZ Charge in the Interactive Games category for “The Easy Charge Game” and for Pentonic in the Interactive Online campaign for “The Great Indian Art Fair”.

Atom Network won 2 Finalists for Reliance General Insurance in the Interactive Creative Use of Media and the Interactive Website categories for the “Pink Star Rating” campaign.

Brave won a Finalist for Mumbai Indians in the Graphic Design category for the “Limited Edition Mumbai Indians Playing Cards Deck”.

Wibe Creative won a Finalist for Six Fields Beer in the Website category for “A Digital Experience crafted for connoisseurs”.

White Rivers Media won a Finalist for Pass Pass Pulse in the Creative Use of Data category for the “Pulse of Mahakumbh”.

Tree Design won 2 Finalists - for PVR Innox Cinemas in the Brand Identity category for “PVR Innox Calendar” and for Tata Tea in the Publication Design category for the “Durga Puja Tea Table Book”.

Hashtag Orange won a Finalist for The Man Company in the Online Video category for the “Rakhi Rap of the Year”.

BETC Paris’s Citroën commercial Alien won the Ad of the Year. The 60-sec spot was directed by Gary Freedman.