Imtiyaz Vilatra named Posterscope India CEO

New Delhi: Dentsu India has elevated Imtiyaz Vilatra to Chief Executive Officer of Posterscope India.

Dentsu said that in his new role, he aims to enhance Posterscope's digital out-of-home (DOOH) and intelligent OOH (iOOH) offerings with a strong emphasis on data-backed, measurable outcomes for clients.

He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media – South Asia, dentsu.

With an experience spanning over 25 years, Vilatra is known for his focus on innovative and impactful OOH campaigns.

Harsha Razdan, CEO - South Asia, dentsu, said, “Imtiyaz's elevation is a timely and strategic move, enabling him to drive Posterscope's expansion in experiential and below-the-line (BTL) divisions, strengthening our urban and rural reach. His leadership remains a vital link between strategy and execution, translating our goals into meaningful partnerships for our clients and communities. I am confident that under Imtiyaz’s continued guidance, we will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients, setting new benchmarks for excellence. His exceptional passion and deep industry insights will be pivotal as we navigate a path where innovation meets purpose, driving change that resonates far beyond the immediate.”

Anita Kotwani added, “Imtiyaz’s elevation is a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to redefining the OOH landscape. Under his leadership, Posterscope will strengthen its position within the dentsu ecosystem, embodying our ‘OneDentsu’ vision of unified, cross-channel marketing solutions. By seamlessly integrating OOH with digital, media, and experiential campaigns, Posterscope is set to deliver transformative, multi-channel experiences powered by dentsu’s advanced audience insights, driving precision and impact that elevate client outcomes.”

Vilatra commented, “The OOH industry stands at a transformative juncture, with technology and data insights reshaping how we connect with audiences. Posterscope’s future lies in harnessing AI, programmatic DOOH, and real-time analytics to deliver dynamic, measurable campaigns. Integrating dentsu’s digital intelligence into our OOH offerings enhances our capabilities and raises the value we deliver through deeper engagement, personalisation, and an integrated, ROI-focused approach.”