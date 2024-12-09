New Delhi: Ideacafe.agency has announced the appointment of Rahul Karwa as the Account Planning Lead for its Rurban experiential division, Ideacafe Roots.

This division is focused on addressing brands' communication needs in line with their expansion strategies across the experiential landscape.

A Stanford-certified Design Thinker and an NMIMS Management Graduate, Karwa has nearly 22 years of experience across sales, marketing, and communications, collaborating with leading corporates such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Procter & Gamble (P&G), Asian Paints, Castrol, Western Union to name a few.

Karwa’s career spans organisations like Ogilvy, Reliance Capital, WPP, DDB, and VML, along with entrepreneurial ventures such as The Bucketlist and Shipyaari.

Sandip Bansal, Practice Head at Ideacafe Roots, said, "We are extremely excited to welcome Rahul to the Roots team. His expertise will further strengthen our ability to provide our clients with human-centric, innovative approaches to unlock the vast potential of rural India, which represents over 12% of the world’s population."

Nabendu Bhattacharyya founder ideacafe.agency, said, “ My single-minded focus is on satiating the needs of brands and pooling in the right talent who are adept at delivering brand objectives. Rahul is a proven talent; having personally worked with him during my Ogilvy days and being fully aware of his capabilities, I am certain his credentials are perfectly aligned to our vision of providing bespoke idea-driven solutions. I am confident that his inclusion in the team will further strengthen our brand-centric approach.”

“Since its inception a few months ago, Ideacafe Roots has quickly grown, onboarding over 25 professionals across markets and working with a dozen national brands. The division is expanding rapidly, intending to become the largest Rurban brand in the next 2-3 years.” Bhattacharyya concludes.

Karwa said, "Fifteen years ago, I took a leap from planning to reviving a struggling agency—a defining moment that fuelled my passion for business turnarounds. While building businesses, my love for ideas remained central, making this opportunity with Ideacafe Roots feel like a full-circle moment to craft ideas with meaningful and lasting impact."