Ideacafe appoints Biswanath Banerjee as East Head

New Delhi: Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, announced the appointment of Biswanath Banerjee as East Head and he shall be operating from Ideacafe’s Kolkata office.

An MBA from the Sikkim Manipal University, Banerjee is an experienced Marketing Specialist with more than a decade of service in the Outdoor Advertising industry. Ideacafe said that Banerjee is proficient in Client Servicing, Media Planning, New OOH Project Development, Holographic Display, Anamorphic LED Display, and Generative AI with vast domain expertise and geographical knowledge of the eastern region.

Having worked with brands like TVS Motors -Raider, Rungta Steel, Ambuja reality, PS group, PC Chandra Jewellers, Anjali Jewellers, LIC, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata Steel, Uber, Oriplast pipes, Utkarsh pipes Biswanath will spearhead the operations in the Eastern region for ideacafe.

Nabendu Bhattacharyya

Nabendu said, “Biswanath is an experienced OOH professional with a data-driven approach and has an impressive grip on the nuances and knowledge of the medium. His unique ability at Generative AI in developing OOH solutions, Market research and Analytics is in line with our future vision as an agency. We are excited to have Biswanath on board and believe his inclusion will significantly contribute to our ongoing success and growth in the region.”

Banerjee said, “I am privileged to work with Ideacafe and the team of stalwarts that drive this vibrant agency. I look forward to making a significant difference in the region and bringing all my experience in making this association a fruitful one”

Biswanath’s last assignment was Deputy General Manager-Marketing Accord Advertising.

At Accord, Banerjee was overseeing the entire operations for 15 long years in the Eastern region, leading a team of marketing professionals of close to 35 people. Banerjee has also worked with ICICI bank credit cards in the sales and marketing division.

His professional journey also includes his time at the Accord School of Business where he was not only in charge of its Marketing but was also part of its faculty on Marketing management.