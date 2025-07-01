Ideabaaz onboards YAAP Digital as integrated marketing partner

New Delhi: Ideabaaz, the platform celebrating grassroots entrepreneurship, has appointed YAAP Digital as its integrated marketing Partner.

The collaboration aims to amplify Ideabaaz across digital and offline mediums.

Co - Founded by media entrepreneur Jeet Wagh, Ideabaaz claims to be a stage for dreamers, doers, and disruptors from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities - inviting them to pitch their ideas in any Indian language, free from the filters and gatekeeping often associated with mainstream startup showcases.

As Integrated Marketing Partner, YAAP will drive the brand’s strategy, storytelling, and go-to-market execution across digital platforms, on-ground activations, and strategic partnerships, ensuring Ideabaaz captures national attention and cultural relevance from the outset.

Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, said, “We’re always excited to collaborate with new-age founders, and with Ideabaaz, we have a clean slate to bring an IP alive from inception. It’s rare to find a property so culturally rooted and yet so forward-looking. I’m genuinely looking forward to creating something memorable with Jeet and his team, something that not only scales but leaves a lasting imprint on India’s startup narrative.”

Jeet Wagh, Founder Partner of Ideabaaz, added, “Ideabaaz is built on the belief that ambition doesn’t need a pin code or a pedigree. It just needs a platform. With YAAP’s strategic and creative firepower, we’re confident this show will not just reach audiences - it will inspire them. This partnership is about building something iconic, together.”

Supported by partners such as IITM Global, Wizcraft, House of Cheer, Turbostart, and Kuberans, Ideabaaz is designed to go beyond the pitch-creating a scalable platform for entrepreneurial storytelling rooted in the real India.