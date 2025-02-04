ICW Portfolio Evening names Rishanki Gosalia and Dimple Parmar as winners

New Delhi: Indian Creative Women (ICW) hosted the 5th edition of its Portfolio Evening on January 30 and 31st.

This year's hybrid event, organised in partnership with D&AD and the DDB Mudra Group, was sponsored by Godrej Consumer Products.

Portfolio Evening 2025 convened over 30 prominent leaders from creative and media agencies, as well as marketing executives. 80 women and non-binary creatives from diverse backgrounds, spanning design, animation, and advertising schools, showcased their portfolios in rigorous review sessions.

Rishanki Gosalia emerged as the winner of the Mumbai Portfolio Evening, while Dimple Parmar won the virtual edition.

Both winners earned an all-expenses-paid trip to the D&AD Festival in London this May and the opportunity to work on a live project with Godrej Consumer Products.

Sakshi Choudhary, Founder, Indian Creative Women, said, “Portfolio Evening 2025 was the fifth successful portfolio review event by Indian Creative Women. Our incredible global jury gave constructive feedback to more than 80 Indian creative women. The participants didn't just show good pieces in their book but they had unbelievable conviction in presenting the work. These women are now equipped with what they need to take the next step and will continue to tap into our network to make the most of it. I'm also elated for our winners, Rishanki and Dimple, who will get to experience the D&AD Festival in person, in London. Thanks to our sponsors Godrej and DDB. Indian Creative Women will continue to actively work towards giving Indian women visibility and balancing the gender ratio at leadership levels."