IAS launches 'Qquality Attention' measurement tool for publishers and SSPs

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science announced the availability of its Quality Attention™ measurement product for publishers and sell-side platforms (SSPs).

While it was previously available to just advertisers, now empowers publishers as well with actionable insights on their inventory to improve yield optimisation and drive revenue opportunities.

The latest enhancement to the tool enables publishers and SSPs to demonstrate inventory quality, enhance their ad effectiveness, and optimise user engagement. Now, publishers and platforms can report on similar metrics available for IAS brand and agency customers, creating a standardised ecosystem for the buy- and sell-side to transact on attention.

“We are excited to help both publishers and advertisers better understand consumer behavior and improve campaign strategy,” said Cameron Miille, CRO of Publica by IAS. “Our Quality Attention offering is purpose-built to provide meaningful insights that drive increased revenue for publishers and platforms, and result in higher conversions and ROAS for advertisers,” he added.

“At Tripadvisor we want to communicate to our partners the value of advertising on our site. We’re excited to demonstrate our audience's engagement using attention metrics our advertisers are familiar with,” said Jacquie Pelusi, Senior Director, Commercial Operations, at Tripadvisor. “We will leverage these capabilities to deliver enhanced value, provide more precise engagement and drive even more impact,” he added.

Publishers and SSPs can make use of the following:

Drive yield and maximise revenue with IAS attention scores. As per statistics, brands that focus on driving higher IAS attention scores achieve up to a 130% lift in conversion rates.

Increase visibility into advertiser performance with insights into how ad visibility, the ad environment, and customer interaction impact campaign effectiveness.

Optimise performance, such as ad format and placement, to drive quality and improve site experience.

Create new, unique revenue streams by easily packaging attention data into custom, attention-based segments that drive advertiser reach among unique and highly engaged audiences.

With advanced machine learning technology and a variety of signals obtained as part of IAS’s core technology, including viewability and user interaction, IAS weighs metrics into a single attention score. Actionable insights through IAS Quality Attention Scores enable publishers to take advantage of their best-performing inventory and justify CPMs by delivering better performance.

In July 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Quality Attention™ measurement product for mobile in-app support. In January 2024, IAS announced the general availability of its Quality Attention™ measurement product – the first to unify media quality and eye tracking with machine learning.