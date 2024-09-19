IAA & Rotary District Autism campaign ventures outdoors in Mumbai

Delhi: The cause related campaign to create awareness about the critical need for early detection of Autism being run by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in association with the Rotary District 3141 entered the outdoor phase with all the digital display boards in BKC the commercial hub of Bombay carrying this message.

Srinivasan Swamy, Managing Committee Member of the India Chapter and Former Chairman and World President, IAA, said, "The India Chapter has always maintained that communication should be used as a force for good. And we firmly believe that what's good, is good for business. In that context I am very happy that we are consistently running such campaigns. I thank the media for always highlighting these efforts."

In this case, Laqshya Media has amplified the campaign. The print campaign was run by Hindustan Times and Free Press Journal. It was created by Tempest Advertising Hyderabad.