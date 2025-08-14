IAA India unveils sonic identity in collaboration with BrandMusiq

New Delhi: The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has introduced a sonic identity developed in partnership with BrandMusiq, a sonic branding agency based in Asia.

The identity includes a musical logo, known as a MOGO®, and a broader MOGOSCAPE®, described as reflecting IAA’s archetypes of the Hero (courageous, inspiring) and the Creator (imaginative, expressive). It draws on elements of Indian aesthetic philosophy, incorporating the Rasas of Veera (inspiration), Adbhuta (awe) and Karuna (empathy).

Abhishek Karnani, President IAA, India Chapter, said, “IAA has always stood for ideas that move industries forward. With this sonic identity, we now have a new language, one that’s emotionally alive and future-facing. It reflects who we are today and who we hope to become tomorrow.”

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, commented, “IAA isn’t just an institution, it’s a creative spirit that brings people together across borders and disciplines. The MOGOSCAPE® we’ve created is more than a sound, it’s a musical embodiment of courage, curiosity, and care.”

The sonic identity will feature across IAA’s events, films, digital platforms and campaigns.