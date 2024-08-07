0

IAA India hosts IAA Leadership Awards on Aug 6

The event celebrated the achievements of leaders in the industry and brought together professionals across businesses; information, communication and entertainment fraternity

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: The IAA India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards on August 6 in Mumbai. The event celebrated the achievements of leaders in the industry and brought together professionals across businesses; information, communication and entertainment fraternity. 

The awards ceremony honoured contributions across 15 categories, including automobiles, financial services, FMCG, e-commerce, edtech, retail, and consumer durables, highlighting accomplishments and work.

Nadir B Godrej, Jury Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards and Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries; Chairperson, Godrej Agrovet addressed the audience at the event. 

Notable among the winners was Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson – HCL Technologies who was awarded the title of IAA Business Leader of the Year 2024. 

Furthermore, upon receiving the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award, Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson – HCL Technologies, said, “This recognition is incredibly humbling. I owe this success to the exceptional leadership team and management at HCL. I am fortunate to stand on the shoulders of giants who have paved the way for me.”

Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India was honoured with the IAA Creative Agency Head of the Year award. 

Anand Narasimhan, News18 was honoured with the IAA TV Anchor of the Year award. Ravi Krishnan, Mint was honoured with the IAA Editor of the Year. 

Navin Khemka, EssenceMediacom secured the title of IAA Media Agency Head of the Year. 

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday were crowned as the IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year in the male and female categories. 

Furthermore, Piyush Pandey was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame. 

Srinivasan K Swamy was honoured with the IAA Force For Good award. 

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, said, “The IAA Leadership Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and salute all those marketers who have excelled in the year that was.It's also an evening to celebrate some very distinguished people in our industry and induct one exceptional person into the IAA Hall of Fame. IAA has always felt that advertising begins with the advertiser who owns the brand, invests in it and gives the all-important brief to Agencies. What happens after that sustains our entire industry. And that's why these awards are so important to all of us. We have a wonderful jury headed by Nadir Godrej, and Chairperson Nandini Dias has spared no effort to put together this wonderful event.”

Adding to it, Nandini Dias, Chairperson IAA Leadership Awards, stated, “We are now living in a world where change must be instant. And as we look at our workplaces, at our younger generation, at the turbulent pockets of our economies, at the ebb and flow of corporate and business dynamics, it is evident that the greatest leadership skill out there, is not to simply cling on to this roller coaster and hang in there, but to pivot, evolve and stay ahead of every twist and turn.”

 

Winner List - IAA Leadership Awards 2024

Sr No

CATEGORY NAME 

WINNER NAME

1

Marketer of the Year - Auto 

(Passenger Vehicles)

Veejay Ram Nakra

President, Auto sector

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

2

Marketer of the Year - Auto 

(Two Wheelers)

Ranjivjit Singh 

Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit

Hero MotoCorp Ltd 

3

Marketer of the Year - Mobile Devices

Tao Zhang

Chief Marketing Officer  

Realme India (Shenzhen, China based) 

Realme (BBK Electronics Corp Ltd)

4

Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Food

Nitin Saini 

VP – Marketing 

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd

5

Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Beverages

Sunil Dhar

CEO, 

Red Bull India Pvt. Ltd

6

Marketer of the Year - FMCG – Homecare

Srinandan Sundaram 

Executive Director, Home Care 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

7

Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Personal care

Saloni Shah

Chief Digital and Marketing Officer 

L'Oréal Group

8

Marketer of the Year - Consumer Durables 

Anuj Sharma 

CMO

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd 

9

Marketer of the Year - E-Commerce

Falguni Nayar

Executive Chairperson & Managing Director and CEO

Nykaa

10

Marketer of the Year – Retail

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. 

(D-Mart)

11

Marketer of the Year – EdTech

Vinay Pradhan 

Country Manager & Senior Director - India & South Asia 

Udemy


12

Marketer of the Year – UPI

PhonePe

13

Marketer of the Year – Media & Entertainment -OTT

Mansha Tandon 

Head of Marketing 

Youtube India 

14

Marketer of the Year – Online Gaming

Vikrant Mudaliar

CMO

Dream11

15

Marketer of the Year – Banking 

Dinesh Kumar Khara 

Chairman

State Bank of India 

16

IAA Business Leader of the Year 

Roshni Nadar Malhotra 

HCL Technologies

17 

IAA Creative Agency Head of the year 

Hephzibah Pathak

Ogilvy India

18

IAA Media Agency Head of the year 

Navin Khemka 

EssenceMediacom

19

IAA Editor of the Year

Ravi Krishnan

Mint

20

IAA TV Anchor of the Year

Anand Narasimhan

News18 

21

IAA Brand Endorser of the Year 

Vicky Kaushal (Male)



Ananya Panday (Female) 

22

IAA Hall of Fame

Piyush Pandey

Ogilvy 

23

Force For Good

Srinivasan K Swamy 

R K Swamy 





IAA
